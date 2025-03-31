Backstage News On Recent WWE UK Tryouts

WWE recently held a two-day tryout at their Performance Center in the UK, concluding on March 30th. Several wrestlers attended, including some new names revealed by Fightful Select. Aigle Blanc, Stephanie Maze, and Jack Morris from Pro Wrestling NOAH were among those participating, joining the group already reported from the first day.

During the tryouts, Rhio received a lot of positive attention, similar to Man Like DeReiss. Many observers noticed Triple H paying close attention to Rhio in a video, and it’s reported that she maintained this high level of interest throughout the event. Zozaya also made a significant effort to attend, ending his time with Pro Wrestling NOAH early to be there.

NXT wrestlers were present to assist with the tryouts, and British wrestling veteran Sha Samuels, who previously worked for NXT UK, also helped out over the weekend. As of now, there’s no word on whether any of the participants have been offered contracts with WWE.