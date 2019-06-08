Backstage News on WWE Workers ‘Who Knew They Shouldn’t Have Gone’ to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown and Hated Going, Shock Over Kevin Owens Refusing to Go

– During today’s edition Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez recapped yesterday’s WWE Super ShowDown 2019 event, and Meltzer noted he knew people that went there that “had a good time.” However, he added that he’s been in contact with a couple of people, which going by his statements sound like people who work for WWE, thought the show “sucked.”

Meltzer stated on the radio show, “Most of the people knew they shouldn’t have gone.” He added that it was brought up to him by the people he was in contact with that Kevin Owens opted not to go to the show, which shocked those contacts. You can read more about that situation RIGHT HERE. Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan were two Superstars who opted out of the event. Other Superstars, such as Sami Zayn and Aleister Black, couldn’t go for other reasons, such as Zayn’s Syrian ancestry and Black’s tattoos.

Meltzer went on regarding Owens and Daniel Bryan, “Kevin Owens did it, and that was actually brought up to me. How Kevin Owens did it, shocked them. Because Daniel Bryan’s a top guy, and he’s one of the highest paid guys there, and they already let him get away with it once. And Aleister Black and Sami Zayn were their [WWE’s] calls.”

He went on regarding Owens, “He’s a high [up the ladder] guy, but people didn’t think that a guy like Kevin Owens could do that, and he did. But you know, whatever.”

He continued on other workers going to the were apparently unhappy about the trip but didn’t want to “rock the boat.” He stated, “Most guys don’t want to rock the boat. Some guys wanted to go. Most didn’t think they should go. It was an awfully long trip. One person told me if it was up to him, he would never go back again, but it’s not up to him, so it doesn’t matter. Others were just like, ‘It sucked.'”

Meltzer went on that he started getting texts from WWE people who went to the event once they stopped in a city, possibly Brussels, on their way back from the event. Additionally, he started receiving those texts all at the same time when the crew had apparently landed on their first flight stop on their way back to the states.

Meltzer noted that a very jet-lagged roster will not have a lot of time to recover after their Saudi Arabia trip. They will be flying straight into Stockton, California for a live event that’s scheduled today. Then, they will be taking Sunday off before Raw on Monday, which is in San Jose, California. Also, Meltzer stated that he expects to hear a lot on the trip in the next 48 hours.

WWE Super ShowDown was held yesterday at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event was broadcast live on the WWE Network.