Backstage Note on Buddy Matthews Following AEW Collision
June 19, 2024
– Fightful Select has an update on Buddy Matthews following last Saturday’s AEW Collision. In the main event, Matthews teamed with his House of Black stablemates Malakai Black and Brody King against The Bang Bang Gang. Matthews was taken out mid-match after hitting a Meteora off the top rope, and he favored his knee after the move.
According to Fightful, the spot with the Meteora was planned, along with Matthews being taken away. So it appears Matthews wasn’t legitimately injured during the matchup.
