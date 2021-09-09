Backstage Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Update on Rampage TV Tapings

– There was some concern last night for Ruby Soho when she appeared to take a rough bump off the top rope during her match with Jamie Hayter on last night’s AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Ruby Soho did not work the Rampage TV taping that took place after Dynamite. However, it’s unknown if Soho was scheduled to work that taping. She was also favoring her neck at points during and after the match with Hayter.

Soho made her AEW debut last Sunday at All Out. She won the Women’s Casino Battle Royale to earn a shot at the AEW Women’s World title and Britt Baker.

PWInsider also reports that Minoru Suzuki needed several stitches after he was cut near his eye during his match with Jon Moxley on Dynamite.

– During the AEW Dynamite broadcast, it was noted that Excalibur was not at the TV tapings since he is due to get married in a few days. On behalf of 411, congratulations to Excalibur.

– Additionally, PWInsider reports AEW will be taping the upcoming editions of Rampage following the live Dynamite shows in Newark, New Jersey and Queens, New York in the coming weeks.