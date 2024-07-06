– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer and Toronto native Trish Stratus was backstage at last night’s Friday Night SmackDown. She also appeared during the Money in the Bank Kickoff show that was held earlier in the day. Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was also reportedly backstage.

– PWInsider also notes that Jamie Noble produced the WWE Tag Team Championship match on last night’s WWE SmackDown. The bout saw DIY beat A-Town Down Under to win the titles. This marks the first main roster title win for DIY. They previously won the NXT Tag Team Titles together in Toronto at NXT TakeOver: Toronto in November 2016.