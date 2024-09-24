– As previously reported, WWE President Nick Khan and a number of Netflix executives were in attendance last night at WWE Raw. PWInsider has more backstage notes from last night’s show.

There was reportedly a great deal of excitement backstage at the Hollywood bigwigs who were backstage at the event, especially since many WWE talents recently signed with the Paradigm Talent. Additionally, with the recent acquisition of WWE by Endeavor WME, there’s reportedly been a rise in interest in the entertainment world and WWE talents.

The report also notes that there was not much talk among talents backstage about the upcoming Vince McMahon docuseries, which debuts tonight at midnight on Netflix.

– PWInsider also notes that last night’s WWE Raw show was a sellout. Some ringside seats were reportedly released late in the day and sold in the $500 range, and they were quickly sold. Wrestletix reported that over 8,600 tickets were distributed before the event.

– The recent addition of Dominik Mysterio being hung in a shark cage for the women’s world title match at Bad Blood was reportedly planned for several months. PWInsider adds that the stipulation was not a lade addition for the upcoming premium live event.