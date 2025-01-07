Backstage Notes on Changes Made To WWE Raw on Netflix Debut

– As previously reported, it’s rumored that Becky Lynch was supposed to make her return last night on WWE Raw after Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Title. However, that plan was apparently nixed in favor of an appearance by The Undertaker using his American Badass persona. However, it appears that wasn’t the only rumored change to the live Netflix broadcast. During todays Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported additional details.

WWE recently revealed that Penta El Zero Miedo is coming in soon, and another teaser video aired for Penta last night on Raw. According to Meltzer, Penta was originally supposed to make his debut on last night’s Raw.

Meltzer continued that “a lot of stuff” was planned to be on the Netflix debut “that ended up not being on the show.” One of those instances was likely the Lynch appearance, which got replaced by The Undertaker.