– According to a report by Body Slam, a major WWE Superstar return was originally planned for last night’s WWE Raw on Netflix debut. However, that plan was cut in favor of a special appearance by The Undertaker in American Badass mode, who came out to commemorate Rhea Ripley beating Liv Morgan to regain the Women’s World Title.

Cory Hays reported on the Bodyslam Raw Post-Show, “The initial from what I heard, Becky Lynch was scheduled to appear tonight. She was in town. She was scheduled to appear within that women’s world championship segment. But instead, you got an Undertaker appearance.”

According to the report, the original plan was for “The Man” Becky Lynch to make an appearance following the Ripley vs. Morgan rematch. However, the plan was reportedly dropped in favor of having The Undertaker appear for a moment with Ripley.

While Lynch did not appear at last night’s WWE Raw, she’s reportedly expected to make her WWE return soon. Also, her direction for WrestleMania will be made clear. As previously, Lynch was featured in a commercial for Raw’s move to Netflix. Also, she was in attendance at the recent Netflix and WWE: Lunch & Learn event that took place last month in Los Angeles.

Lynch last wrestled for WWE in May of last year, losing to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage Match. Since that time, she’s been taking time off and also working on other side projects. Additionally, she as a supporting role in the upcoming sequel, Happy Gilmore 2, which is currently in the works for Netflix.