Backstage Notes on Scrapped WWE Creative Plans for Kurt Angle

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed that WWE axed some creative plans at the last minute that would’ve seen him briefly return to TV for a short one-month angle. Fightful Select on the jettisoned creative plans for Angle’s return.

According to the report, Angle would’ve been a part of the ongoing RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy feud. There were reportedly pitches that involved Angle being a part of the academic challenge, which would’ve been called the “Three I’s Challenge,” based on Angle’s “Three I’s” catchphrase, “Intensity, Integrity, and Intelligence.”

Additionally, there were said to have been discussions to have Angle serve as the special guest referee for Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

Kurt Angle said on his podcast earlier this week, “The WWE wanted me to do a short program that they ended up canceling at the last second.” Angle did go to St. Louis last month for WWE Royal Rumble.