Backstage Notes From WWE Night of Champions Riyadh

– Fightful Select has an update with more backstage notes from today’s WWE Night of Champions Riyadh 2025 event. As noted, the live feed for yesterday’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown dealt with a power outage, and there were also edits made to the show as a result. Fightful reports that teams in Saudi Arabia are working to ensure the same issues don’t persist for today’s Night of Champions event.

– While a full producer list for the show isn’t available yet, Fightful reports that Robert Roode, Chris Park (aka Abyss), Nick Aldis, and Adam Pearce are all in Saudi Arabia for the event.

– Additionally, Fightful notes that the charter flight for the WWE roster will take off this evening to get them to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for next week’s Raw and SmackDown TV tapings. The roster will then get the following week off. It’s also said that not the entire roster made the trip to Riyadh.

WWE Night of Champions Riyadh 2025 airs at 1:00 pm EST on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.