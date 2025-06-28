Note On Edits Made To Main Event Segment Of WWE Smackdown

A couple of edits were made to the CM Punk & John Cena segment that main evented WWE Smackdown. As noted, PUnk came out as “Word Life”-era Cena and delivered a diss track of sorts to Cena ahead of their match at Night of Champion. Fightful Select reports that there were edits made to the segment as evident in the live international version vs. the taped version.

The site notes that a source in WWE confirmed that Punk’s flubbed line was edited out, while there was additional crowd noise put in the US broadcast. One source in WWE production said that the day was a busy one for them due to the main event edit and the power issues that caused problems in the opening segment, and said that they were personally excited for next week when Smackdown goes back to two hours.