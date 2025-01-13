Note on Backstage Reaction to Malakai Black Departing AEW Soon

As previously reported, Malakai Black is believed to be done with AEW and will be a free agent in either February or March. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the backstage reaction to Black’s upcoming departure has been surprisingly positive.

He noted that Black will not be on TV again for AEW. He said that everyone he asked backstage all had “the same story” and their reaction was that it was “good.” Sources asked noted that Black worked hard but he wanted to go back to WWE, and it was clear that he wanted to go back. It was decided it wasn’t worth it to put him on TV, especially if he wasn’t comfortable losing.

There is believed to be interest in WWE in reacquiring Malakai Black once he is free from AEW.