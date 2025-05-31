Note on Backstage Reactions To WWE Evolution Return Announcement

As previously reported, WWE has announced that their all-women event Evolution will return this July, part of a weekend that includes NXT Great American Bash and Saturday Night’s Main Event. Fightful Select reports that while the announcement was rumored for a while, the WWE women’s roster didn’t know it would happen until it was announced publicly. Obviously, there are some exceptions, including top talent and one legend that may end up getting booked.

The reaction was said to be mixed. While some on the roster understand what the show means, others were said to be bothered by the ‘curtain call’ on the first show. They noted that it wasn’t something WWE would have the men on the roster do after a show. Anotehr said that if it underperforms against a Beyonce concert (which is set to happen in the same city) and hotel prices increased, WWE will use that as justification for not doing it again.

One top star felt WWE has “too many PLEs” currently and isn’t sure what they’ll do with Evolution. Another veteran, however, said they were excited and hoped it could showcase women who aren’t used as often. They hoped that legends can work with the younger talent to help the build. The talent said WWE has to actually build to the event to make it successful.

While there was less excitement than one would expect, it was said to be because of the booking of the women’s division in recent months and how the roster found out.