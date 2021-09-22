wrestling / News
Backstage Rumor on AEW Introducing New Title Soon
September 22, 2021 | Posted by
– The Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian reports that there are “rumblings” of AEW introducing a new title belt soon. According to Zarian, it will be a secondary women’s championship.
AEW has not yet announced what the new title will be. Britt Baker currently holds the AEW Women’s World title. Ruby Soho will challenge her for the championship later tonight at Dynamite Grand Slam.
Hearing rumblings of a new title being introduced to AEW soon.
It will be a secondary women's championship.#AEW #TNT #TBS #ProWrestling
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) September 22, 2021
