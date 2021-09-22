wrestling / News

Backstage Rumor on AEW Introducing New Title Soon

September 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
aew all elite wrestling Tony Khan logo, coronavirus AEW Dynamite action figures

The Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian reports that there are “rumblings” of AEW introducing a new title belt soon. According to Zarian, it will be a secondary women’s championship.

AEW has not yet announced what the new title will be. Britt Baker currently holds the AEW Women’s World title. Ruby Soho will challenge her for the championship later tonight at Dynamite Grand Slam.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading