– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, both Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez mentioned former WWE Superstar Haku as a name rumored for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. As noted, Paul Heyman was announced yesterday as the first inductee for this year’s Class of 2024.

Haku, who also wrestled in WCW as Meng, is a former WWE Tag Team Champion with Andre the Giant and former Slammy Award winner. He was a longtime member of The Heenan Family with manager Bobby Heenan. His sons Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Hikuleo are all wrestlers as well. Tonga Loa and Hikuleo are currently part of the NJPW roster, where Tama Tonga also wrestled until recently.

WWE has not yet announced Haku for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. This year’s ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 5 at the Wells Fargo Center following that night’s edition of SmackDown.