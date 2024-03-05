– As noted, Paul Heyman was announced as the first inductee for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Heyman later spoke to The New York Post about the announcement, revealing that he turned down offers to join the Hall of Fame several times before. He also discussed how at 58 years old, he feels he’s not done achieving things in the business yet. Below are some highlights:

Heyman on how he feels he’s just getting started: “It’s taken me all these decades to figure this business out and the art of presentation to an audience, so while I hate to use the old cliche of, ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started,’ … You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started.”

On how he feels he’s not done achieving things: “I don’t want a lifetime achievement award when I’m not done achieving things. I still have a lot of other work I want to do in this industry. I want to be involved in the first main event of WrestleMania in Havana, or on the moon, or on Mars when Elon Musk colonizes it. These are things that are going to happen in the future and I desperately want to be a part of it.”

Heyman on the staying power of The Bloodline: “It’s not based on instant gratification and shock value. The whole designation of the Tribal Chief, The Bloodline, the family saga that plays out on TV and premium live events, is to present the highest quality product this industry has ever seen. We’re cognizant of the fact that for generations great performers in this industry have been inspired, like Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, DX, Stone Cold, The Rock. It’s been done.”

On wanting his storyline with Reigns to put together a prestigious body of work: “So, when Roman Reigns and I had a chance to work together, starting in August of 2020, our designation was to put together a body of work that would upon reflection compete with Peaky Blinders, The Sopranos, The Wire, Fargo, Breaking Bad — the most compelling dramas with the most riveting villains that anyone has ever seen. It’s a disruption of what had become the status quo in sports entertainment, and then a constant search for us to disrupt that disruption.”

Paul Heyman on his role in The Bloodline’s creative side: “I carry a significant voice in how we are portrayed and presented — that includes everything from camera angles to music to storylines. It’s why Roman Reigns bestowed upon me the blessing name of the Wiseman, which is both acknowledgment from the Tribal Chief to his Special Counsel, and also a historical reference to the Grand Wizard, Freddie Blassie and Captain Lou Albano, who are the only managers during the Vincent James McMahon (father of Vince McMahon) era. I don’t know if I could only be a performer. I wouldn’t be satisfied. I wouldn’t be happy with just going out there and doing our shtick. I have to have a voice. I have to have some level of input, and so far, as luck would have it, that input has been not only welcomed but encouraged and very well received.”

At WrestleMania 40: Night 2, Heyman’s client Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in a rematch from WrestleMania 39. It’s scheduled for Sunday, April 7. The event will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Pennsylvania, the birthplace of ECW. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday, April 5. The induction ceremony will follow SmackDown that night and air live on Peacock.