Backstage Rumor on Raw Women’s Tag Match Finish Getting Changed

– During today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported on the finish apparently getting changed for The Kabuki Warriors vs. Charlotte Flair and Natalya last night during Raw. The finish saw Natalya submitting Asuka with a Sharpshooter in a non-title match. This happened when it previously looked like WWE was potentially building to a match between Becky Lynch and Asuka stemming from their past feud.

According to Meltzer, the original planned finish for the Raw match was to have Asuka and Kairi Sane going over Flair and Natalya. However, the plan later changed to have Flair and Natalya win after Nattie gets the submission over Asuka. He speculated this change was made to build up a possible tag team title rematch between the two teams. Also, Natalya has been getting a lot of media attention and momentum coming off of Crown Jewel, where she defeated Lacey Evans in the first WWE women’s match there.