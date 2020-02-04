Backstage Rumor on Upcoming Return for Goldberg

– Speaking on today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on the recently announced return for WWE Hall of Famer, Bill Goldberg, for this week’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown. According to Meltzer, Goldberg is returning to set up a match for WWE’s upcoming return to Saudi Arabia later this month, with Super ShowDown 2020.

It’s unknown what match will be set up for Goldberg at the event, but Meltzer speculated that it could be Bray Wyatt (The Fiend). Either way, the former Universal champion is scheduled to appear on Smackdown later this week.

He last worked a “match” at Summerslam 2019 last August when he defeated Dolph Ziggler. Previously, Goldberg worked an infamous match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown 2019 in June of last year, which was held in Jeddah Saudi Arabia.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 is set for February 27. The card will be held at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.