Backstage Rumor on WWE’s Plans for Crossover Angles Between Main Roster & NXT 2.0

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared an update on how WWE plans to continue having crossover angles between the main roster, typically Monday Night, and WWE NXT 2.0. Last night’s show saw Finn Balor team with NXT’s Tommaso Ciampa in a match against the Dirty Dawgs, which they won.

According to Meltzer’s, WWE’s strategy since revamping NXT as NXT 2.0 was to have more angles involving NXT talents on Raw. The Grayson Waller vs. AJ Styles angle served as the first major crossover angle since the revamp. But WWE wants to reportedly continue having at least one ongoing NXT angle on Raw “at all times on NXT.”

Meltzer added, “The idea is to always have a main roster guy, preferably from the Raw side, doing an angle on NXT.” He continued, “You do the angle on both Raw and NXT, with the idea of that’s one of the ways to build up the NXT rating.”

As noted, Dolph Ziggler will face Tommaso Ciampa in a singles match on tonight’s NXT 2.0. The winner will face Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship later on.