Backstage Rumor on More WWE Wellness Policy Suspensions, Denials on Superstar Who Allegedly Wasn’t Suspended

– According to a report by the WrestleVotes Twitter account, there is a rumor coming out of this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw that more Wellness Policy suspensions are coming from WWE. The WrestleVotes tweet added, “Must be something in that Southern California water (hint hint). Working to confirm details.”

The Twitter account later posted a photo of Samoa Joe, which seems to suggest Joe has received or is about to receive a Wellness Policy suspension by WWE. Joe last appeared on TV on Raw last week. It was believed he suffered an injury, which was rumored to be a concussion, in his tag team match with Kevin Owens against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. However, his injury was never confirmed. Additionally, it appeared the injury he suffered in the match was legitimate.

This led to a cavalcade of questions within the internet wrestling community if Joe has been suspended for an apparent violation of the WWE Wellness Policy. With regards to Samoa Joe as being part of this rumor, PWInsider reports that there is no truth to the rumor of Joe being suspended. Additionally, the report states that the reason Joe did not appear on Raw last night is that he hasn’t been cleared to get back into the ring yet after suffering an apparent concussion.

Also, the report goes on to state that a number of WWE sources “vociferously denied” that Joe has been suspended for a Wellness Policy violation.

Additionally, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp commented on the Samoa Joe suspension rumors on his Twitter account. He stated that “top staff” at WWE denied that Joe has been suspended. He wrote, “In regards to the rumors of possible suspensions coming in WWE, top staff within the company have vehemently denied to http://Fightful.com and http://FightfulSelect.com that Samoa Joe is suspended.”

As previously reported, WWE confirmed a Wellness Policy suspension for Andrade last Tuesday (Jan. 28). Andrade, who is still the reigning United States champion, is currently serving a 30-day suspension for his first violation. WWE has not yet announced or confirm any other Wellness Policy violations or suspensions since Andrade.

