– PWInsider has an update on rumored returns slated for this month’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event. According to the report, both Edge and Beth Phoenix are slated to appear on the card.

As previously reported, it’s rumored that the returning Edge and Beth Phoenix will take on Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber. So, Edge and Phoenix returning at the Rumble to possibly set that up would likely make sense, as Edge and Phoenix are looking for retribution from Extreme Rules.

Additionally, PWInsider reported that there was word at this week’s WWE TV tapings that Doudrop would be making her return around the Rumble as well. As previously reported, Doudrop recently revealed on social media that she’s been away recovering from an illness.

Lastly, WWE reports that Logan Paul is being talked about for a potential Rumble appearance, provided his knee is healed and ready to go. Paul suffered a torn MCL and meniscus in his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in November.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, January 28. The event will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.