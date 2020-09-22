Backstage Status Update on Chelsea Green

– During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the current status of NXT Superstar Chelsea Green and if she will be making it to the main WWE roster. According to Meltzer, Green is not part of the current Retribution stable on Raw, which has seen NXT Superstars Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez join the group.

Meltzer added that Green was taken off of NXT TV right when it appeared she was about to get a push after she broke away from manager Robert Stone. When the angle was done, it was executed with the intent of brining Chelsea Green to the main WWE roster. Meltzer stated, “At the time, the idea was to bring her to the main roster, but they’ve made changes since then. So, who the hell knows what’s going on?”

Green is currently still listed as part of the NXT roster for WWE.