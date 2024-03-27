– According to a report by PWInsider Elite (via WrestlingInc.com), there’s an update on the latest contract status for WWE title contender Drew McIntyre heading into WrestleMania 40. McIntyre has recently spoken openly about his contract negotiations heading into the event.

Per the latest update, those close to McIntyre says he and WWE have not yet reached a new agreement for a contract extension, despite McIntyre playing a high-profile role heading into his title bout at WrestleMania 40. While many are reportedly under the assumption that both sides will hash out a new deal, nothing is currently set in stone. And McIntyre’s title match at Wrestlemania is now merely days away.

Also, McIntyre’s decision will reportedly be influenced what he feels is best for his family. McIntyre and his wife currently reside in the US, but much of his family still live in Scotland, and he’s only seen them sparingly throughout his career.

It’s been previously reported that McIntyre’s current contract expires after WrestleMania 40. At the event, he will once again challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title. Their onscreen rival, CM Punk, will be on commentary during the match.

WrestleMania 40 is scheduled for April 6-7 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. Rollins vs. McIntyre will take place on Sunday, April 7. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.