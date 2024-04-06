– Fightful Select has an update on what’s next for Giulia and rumors of her heading to WWE. According to the report, multiple NXT sources indicated that Giulia will be joining the WWE Performance Center and NXT after she completes her remaining obligations. As noted, she’s scheduled to compete at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Wrestle Magic next month.

The report adds that a main roster debut has been ruled out for Giulia since she’ll be going to NXT first. Also, WWE officials are said to be happy at Giulia’s progress in learning English. Additionally, it’s said that the rumor of there being concerns about Giulia being “too stiff in the ring” is not a concern in WWE, and multiple sources reportedly dismissed the rumor.

Fightful also notes that NXT production team members and wrestlers believe that Giulia will be in attendance at NXT Stand & Deliver later today, and there’s talk of a throwback to NXT signings being shown in the crowd happening at the show. However, the report notes that while there’s been talk of this happening, it’s not yet confirmed.

NXT Stand & Deliver is just minutes away from starting. It will be broadcast live on Peacock. You can check out 411’s live coverage of the event HERE.