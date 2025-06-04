– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross is said to be in a contract year for WWE, and his WWE contract is said to expire in the summer. Fightful Select released a new update today with more details on Kross’ contract status. According to the report, there hasn’t been much progress on signing Kross to a new contract since the news surfaced in late March.

Based on sources close to the situation and Kross, WWE has not yet approached Kross regarding a contract extension or renewal, and it’s unknown if they have expressed interest in doing so. Additionally, WWE reportedly notifies talents within about a month or so of the time their deals are about to expire that they will not be renewed. However, WWE has lately been keeping wrestlers on television up until they’re notified that their contracts won’t be renewed or they won’t be approached for an extension.

Also, Fightful reports that there are still “a few months” remaining on Karrion Kross’ current contract. Kross appeared on WWE Raw earlier this week, trying to get into Sami Zayn’s head.