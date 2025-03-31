Update on WWE Contract Status of Karrion Kross

Fightful Select reports that Karrion Kross is currently in the middle of his contract year in WWE, as his deal is believed to be expiring this summer. There’s no word on if Kross has started negotiations with the company for a new deal at this time.

People in WWE have been “ecstatic” that Kross has been able to get himself over on social media and with the segments he’s had on RAW.

This is Kross’ second run with WWE. He and Scarlett were released in November 2021, but were brought back in 2022.