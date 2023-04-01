Backstage Update on Injury Timetable for Matt Jackson

– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an injury update on The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson. As noted, Jackson suffered a partially torn biceps injury last month during his match at AEW Dynamite in Winnipeg. As previously noted, Jackson opted out of surgery and plans to rehab the injury.

According to Meltzer, Jackson was given a timetable of about 6-8 weeks to recover. That would likely be enough time for Jackson to return to the ring in time for AEW Double or Nothing 2023. However, it’s not guaranteed that Jackson will be healed enough in time for the match.

It appears AEW is building up for a matchup featuring Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page against The Blackpool Combat Club for Double or Nothing.