Update on Plans for Matt Jackson While Injured, Tony Khan Set for ROH Media Call
March 29, 2023
– As previously reported, AEW star Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks suffered a partially torn biceps during his match on AEW Dynamite in Winnipeg earlier this month. Fightful Select has an update on plans for Jackson now that he’s injured.
According to Fightful’s update, there’s a chance he will likely remain on TV in some capacity during the injury. As previously noted, Jackson opted out of getting surgery to repair the injury. If Matt Jackson does end up getting surgery, it could sideline him for as long as seven months.
– Fightful also reports that Tony Khan will be taking part in a media conference call tomorrow (March 30) to promote this week’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event.
