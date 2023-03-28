– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez reported that AEW star Matt Jackson suffered a partially torn bicep sduring his match on AEW Dynamite in Winnipeg. The Elite challenged the House of Black and the JAS in a Triple Threat Match for the AEW Trios Championships.

Alvarez noted that Jackson suffered the injury early on in the match and worked most of the match with the torn biceps. Meltzer added that Jackson opted out of getting surgery to repair the issue to hopefully shorten his timetable to return to the ring. Meltzer added that the surgery could put him on the shelf for up to seven months.

Meltzer also noted that the ambulance angle on Dynamite was done to write Jackson off TV. It’s unclear how long the partially torn biceps will keep him on the shelf.