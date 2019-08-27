Backstage Update on Kenny Omega Potentially Working in NJPW Again, Issues Would Need to be Resolved for It to Happen

– As previously reported, DDT Pro and Kenny Omega announced that Kenny Omega will be working DDT’s upcoming event on November 3. This marks Omega’s non-AEW booking since signing with the promotion. Dave Meltzer addressed the topic on today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio and what it means for Omega going forward in terms of him getting booked in Japan.

According to Meltzer, NJPW has not called Omega for any future dates. Previously, Omega revealed has it written into his AEW contract that he’s allowed to work dates for New Japan. However, while it’s in his contract, “issues that have to be resolved” before Omega could ever return to work in New Japan again. Meltzer added on Omega’s status in NJPW, “There are people who would like to have him there, but other people don’t want to make the call. It’s one of those things. I don’t know who’s on what side. It is a debated issue, but they have not called him.”

Meltzer continued that Omega’s name did come up for NJPW’s show in Dallas, but NJPW officials did not make a call to Omega. Also, AEW President Tony Khan likely would’ve not allowed Omega to work the NJPW Dallas show since NJPW is not a promotional partner with AEW similar to AAA and OWE. Meltzer stated, “Tony Khan’s mentality is, ‘We’ll send guys to their country, if they come to our country, they’re not gonna use our guys.”

Apparently, there would have to be some fence mending between multiple parties before Omega would ever appear in NJPW again. On November 3 in DDT Pro, Omega will team with Riho against Antonio Honda & Yamashita Jitsuyu in a mixed tag team match.