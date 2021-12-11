Backstage Update on More Companies Lending Talent for ROH Final Battle

– As previously reported, AEW is allowing Jay Lethal to wrestle on tonight’s ROH Final Battle event against Jonathan Gresham. The match was made as a result of world champion Bandido being forced off the card due to having COVID-19. Fightful Select has more details on other companies sending talent to ROH for tonight’s event.

According to the report, an AEW source said that they believed that AEW would be sending “multiple people” to ROH along with Jay Lethal, but that’s not yet been confirmed. Additionally, Impact Wrestling is reportedly allowing at least one major talent from its roster appear at this weekend’s event. This wrestler is said to be signed to a full-time deal with Impact.

More details on outside talents appearing at Final Battle are expected to be available later today before the event. ROH Final Battle 2021 is being held later tonight at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The card will be broadcast live on pay-per-view, HonorClub, and FITE TV.