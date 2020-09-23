Backstage Update on NWA Granting Release to Royce Isaacs, Note on Money for NWA Contracts

– Fightful Select has an update on another wrestler who was under contract with the National Wrestling Alliance and asked for his release. Per the report, former NWA tag team champion Royce Isaacs requested his release and was granted it for the promotion.

However, Isaacs apparently asked for his release after his previous contract had expired. NWA reportedly could’ve opted to roll over his contract much like what happened earlier this week with former TV champion Zicky Dice. Ultimately, NWA chose not to do that here with Isaacs.

Isaacs was reportedly well liked within the company, and he was given a lot of trust to work multiple spots on the card. That said, one issue with the NWA contracts is that they were for “relatively no money.” Fightful spoke to several sources with knowledge on the situation who stated that Isaacs would be better off not being signed to any contract if another opportunity was to materialize.