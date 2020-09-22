NWA Reportedly Reneges on Release for Zicky Dice, Exercises Rollover on Contract

– Well, it appears that Zicky Dice isn’t gone from NWA just yet. According to a report by Fightful Select, former NWA TV champion Zicky Dice is no longer being released by the promotion.

Earlier this summer, Dice had reportedly requested his release from the promotion and was said to be waiting on the release to be finalized. However, it appears something has changed. Dice was reportedly informed by NWA this past month that the promotion is exercising his rollover, and so the wrestler is going to stay under contract to NWA until the end of 2020.