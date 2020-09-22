wrestling / News
NWA Reportedly Reneges on Release for Zicky Dice, Exercises Rollover on Contract
September 22, 2020 | Posted by
– Well, it appears that Zicky Dice isn’t gone from NWA just yet. According to a report by Fightful Select, former NWA TV champion Zicky Dice is no longer being released by the promotion.
Earlier this summer, Dice had reportedly requested his release from the promotion and was said to be waiting on the release to be finalized. However, it appears something has changed. Dice was reportedly informed by NWA this past month that the promotion is exercising his rollover, and so the wrestler is going to stay under contract to NWA until the end of 2020.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Discusses The Challenges Of Smackdown Being On Friday Nights, USA Network Regretting WWE’s Move To Spike TV
- Eric Bischoff On The Flaws Of The WarGames Concept, Team Hogan vs. The Dungeon Of Doom At Fall Brawl 1995
- 411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Apollo Wants US Title Back, Street Profits On Clash of Champions Match, More
- Jon Moxley Thinks Paul Heyman-Roman Reigns Alliance Is ‘Very Cool’