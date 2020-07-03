Zicky Dice’s NWA Release Not Yet Finalized, More Talent Reportedly Working on Releases

While Zicky Dice is in the process of getting his NWA release, it is reportedly not yet finalized and he is apparently not the only one. As previously reported, Dice has asked for his release and the NWA has agreed to it, as they do not want anyone working with the company that didn’t believe in their vision moving forward. Fightful Select reports that Dice and the company are “going back and forth” on the terms of his release.

The site also notes that there are other members of the roster currently working on their releases from the NWA.