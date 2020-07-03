wrestling / News
Zicky Dice’s NWA Release Not Yet Finalized, More Talent Reportedly Working on Releases
July 3, 2020 | Posted by
While Zicky Dice is in the process of getting his NWA release, it is reportedly not yet finalized and he is apparently not the only one. As previously reported, Dice has asked for his release and the NWA has agreed to it, as they do not want anyone working with the company that didn’t believe in their vision moving forward. Fightful Select reports that Dice and the company are “going back and forth” on the terms of his release.
The site also notes that there are other members of the roster currently working on their releases from the NWA.
More Trending Stories
- Oliver Luck’s Attorney Claims XFL Contract Was ‘Personally Guaranteed’ By Vince McMahon, Judge Puts Burden of Proof On Luck For Lack of Cause
- Cauliflower Alley Club Reportedly Experiencing ‘Infighting’ Over September Convention
- Brian Cage Reveals How Many Eggs He Eats & How Many Calories He Consumes Every Day
- Jim Ross Discusses Shawn Michaels Telling Earl Hebner To Get Bret Hart Out of His Ring After WrestleMania 12 Iron Man Match