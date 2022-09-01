wrestling / News
Backstage Update on Plans for AEW Full Gear
September 1, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, it’s rumored that AEW Full Gear will likely take place in Newark, New Jersey later in November. Fightful Select has an update on AEW’s backstage plans for this year’s pay-per-view event.
According to the report, AEW will likely tape an episode of TV in Atlantic City, New Jersey around the Full Gear event. Also, there is said to be an internal listing in AEW for Full Gear on November 19. However, that date is not yet official. The event will likely happen on that weekend.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar At WWE SummerSlam 2002, Whether He Thought Lesnar Was Ready To Be Champion
- Latest On Velveteen Dream’s Arrests, Court Date Set For Mid-September
- Sammy Guevara & Eddie Kingston Reportedly Resolve Issues Before AEW Dynamite
- Bobby Fish Would Answer If Someone Called Him Out Unscripted, Recalls Incident With Dax Harwood