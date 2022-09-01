Backstage Update on Plans for AEW Full Gear

– As previously reported, it’s rumored that AEW Full Gear will likely take place in Newark, New Jersey later in November. Fightful Select has an update on AEW’s backstage plans for this year’s pay-per-view event.

According to the report, AEW will likely tape an episode of TV in Atlantic City, New Jersey around the Full Gear event. Also, there is said to be an internal listing in AEW for Full Gear on November 19. However, that date is not yet official. The event will likely happen on that weekend.