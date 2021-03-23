Backstage Update on Pre-WrestleMania 37 WWE TV Taping Schedule, ThunderDome Move

– As previously reported, WWE will soon be leaving its residency at the Tropicana Field early next month. WWE TV plans also include pre-taping the April 5 edition of Raw on March 30 and the April 9 episode of SmackDown on April 1, with both shows being taped alongside portions of the planned Hall of Fame ceremony broadcast. PWInsider released an update today on the upcoming TV taping plans and schedule.

PWInsider noted that the WWE has to pull up stakes at the current ThunderDome site at the Tropicana Field to help prepare the stadium for the return of the Tampa Bay Rays. The team is set to play their first home game for the new season on April 9 against the New York Yankees. Here’s the updated TV schedule going into WrestleMania 37:

* Monday, March 29 – Monday Night Raw will be broadcast live.

* Tuesday, March 30 – WWE will tape the April 5 edition of Raw, along with the first half of the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which is slated to air on April 6.

* Thursday, April 1 – WWE will tape the second half of the Hall of Fame Ceremony to air on April 6. Also set for April 1 is the TV taping for Friday Night SmackDown for Friday, April 2 and Friday, April 9.

* Friday, April 2 – According to PWInsider, WWE will still be taping the April 2 and April 9 editions of SmackDown on this date.

On Saturday, April 3, WWE will be breaking down the ThunderDome and move the site to The Yuengling Center. The official debut of the ThunderDome at The Yuengling Center will take place at the post-WrestleMania 37 edition of Raw on Monday, April 12.