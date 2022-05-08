Backstage Update on Recent Comments by Roman Reigns

– As previously reported, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns made comments at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event house show last night in Trenton, New Jersey. He stated he didn’t know if he’d be back there again and added that he’s starting a “new phase” in his career. Fightful Select has a new update on Reigns’ comments.

Numerous backstage sources in WWE indicated that Reigns is still “heavily figured” into current creative plans for WWE programming for the “foreseeable future.” Additionally, the sources indicated that Reigns is not expected to leave TV “anytime soon.”

With regards to the prospect of Reigns going Hollywood and needing time off for major movie roles, it’s an idea that WWE officials have anticipated for a while, especially after he had a featured role in Hobbs & Shaw opposite The Rock. That said, producers, WWE staff, and higher-ups claimed they were not informed of a scheduled extended absence for Reigns

According to one source, Roman Reigns will likely be accommodated and incentivized to keep WWE as his top priority, since the TV product has become focused on him as the Undisputed Universal Champion. Also, WWE reportedly doesn’t have an end in sight factored in for Reigns. This is different from a star such as John Cena, who is not expected to ever have a full-time run in WWE again.

Another WWE source stated that they believed Reigns’ comments were alluding to how his schedule will eventually include less house shows and live, non-televised events. For example, while Reigns has had only three matches on TV this year, he’s had 25 house show matchups, and nine additional dark matches. This would put him on track to wrestle at least 100 matches in 2022. So, this suggests Reigns could mean that his live event schedule might soon be reduced.

Fightful’s report notes that these Reigns’ coworkers speculating on the meaning behind his comments. Reigns has not yet clarified or expanded on the comments he made in Trenton.

Reigns reportedly re-upped with WWE in a multi-year contract back in August 2019. The exact duration of the contract he signed at the time was unknown.