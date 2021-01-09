Backstage Update on Roster’s Reaction to ROH Parting Ways With Marty Scurll

– Fightful Select has an update on ROH announcing a “mutual” parting of ways with Marty Scurll earlier this week. According to the new update, sources from within the company weren’t surprised by the news, or how long it took for the outcome to be reached following the allegations against Scurll that surfaced during the #SpeakingOut movement.

The ROH sources who commented on the situation expected this would be the eventual outcome when Scurll was taken off of the company’s roster page. Additionally, there were reportedly “plenty” of those in the ROH locker room who felt Scurll should’ve been given a second chance, but there was also a similar amount that wanted him to leave.

Marty Scurll is reportedly still residing in Orlando, Florida at the moment. Unsurprisingly, he was not at any of the recent ROH TV tapings after the company returned from hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.