Backstage Update on Why WWE Postponed Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

– A singles match between Seth Rollins versus Riddle was originally scheduled for last month at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, the match was pulled from the card as WWE ran an injury angle with Riddle, even though he wasn’t actually hurt . Riddle and Rollins still appeared for a confrontation at SummerSlam, which saw Rollins hit Riddle with the Curb Stomp. Dave Meltzer had an update on the matchup for today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, WWE ran the injury angle with Riddle because they wanted the first premium live event matchup between Rollins and Riddle to happen at Clash at the Castle instead of SummerSlam. WWE has not yet announced the Seth Rollins and Riddle match for the lineup.

WWE Clash at the Castle is scheduled for September 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It will be broadcast live on peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.