Riddle Makes Surprise Appearance At Summerslam, Gets Stomped By Seth Rollins Again (Clips)
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was removed from the card of Summerslam, but Riddle still made a surprise appearance on the show tonight. He noted that he wasn’t medically cleared due to Rollins’ attack on RAW, but still wanted to fight. Rollins came out and they brawled briefly before Rollins hit the stomp to Riddle again. Rollins left as officials helped the Original Bro to his feet.
You can follow along with our live Summerslam coverage here.
WOAH!!! @SuperKingofBros just crashed #SummerSlam to call out @WWERollins! pic.twitter.com/uqtqLf94JI
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
Here comes @WWERollins!#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/sUifPlXhwg
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
NO NO NO NO NOOOOOOO!@WWERollins #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/ULdxFpHDk0
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
"IT AIN'T A SUMMERSLAM WITHOUT THE KING OF THE SUMMER BABYYYYY!" – @WWERollins#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/kxEyWA6FGZ
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
