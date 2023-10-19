– Fightful Select has a backstage update on the creative process for Roman Reigns in WWE in light of the recent changes with Triple H being put solely back in control of WWE’s creative side, while Vince McMahon is said to be “backing off.” While things may have changed somewhat with WWE, Fightful reports that the creative process for Reigns in WWE has mostly stayed the same.

According to the report, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman heavily contribute to their work that’s shown on air, and that’s largely how it has worked for material regardless of McMahon having any creative say in the product. Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes is usually tasked with handling the production on most of the Bloodline-related angles, interviews, and segments on WWE programming. So, anything with Reigns on TV will have Hayes assigned as the producer. Additionally, Hayes will usually produce any angles that are connected to the Bloodline storyline as well, such as the recent Sami Zayn promo on Raw and the Undisputed Tag Team Championship main event.

Also, with regards to the recent confrontation between LA Knight and Reigns as SmackDown, Fightful reports that angle was planned even before McMahon was shut out from WWE Creative. It reportedly did not take place as a result of Triple H being put back in control of the creative side.