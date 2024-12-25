– As previously reported, details surfaced on the allegations leading to current WWE executive producer Lee Fitting from being dismissed from ESPN over allegations of misconduct toward other women staffers at ESPN. PWInsider has more details on the internal reaction within WWE over the report by The Athletic.

According to PWInsider, WWE was reportedly made aware about Fitting’s situation and what led to his dismissal from ESPN at the time of his hiring. Additionally, there is said to be no known fallout in WWE currently over the report.

Fans speculated over Fitting being in trouble because they noticed that this week’s WWE Raw did not include Fitting’s name in the credits this week. That is because that WWE has not had any names being listed in the credits for WWE Raw broadcasts, unlike with Friday Night SmackDown and NXT.

The end of tonight’s WWE NXT broadcast on The CW did feature Fitting’s name listed in the closing credits as an executive producer, along with Paul Leveseque and Shawn Michaels (see below). So for now, it doesn’t look like there’s been any internal change, and WWE has not removed Lee Fitting from the closing credits of any of their live TV broadcasts.