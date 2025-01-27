Bad Bunny Says Bunny Destroyer At WrestleMania 37 Was John Morrison’s Idea

Bad Bunny credits John Morrison with pitching the “Bunny Destroyer” that he hit on Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Bunny nailed Morrison with the move during the match, which saw the rapper team with Damian Priest against Morrison and The Miz. Bunny revealed on Hot Ones that the move was Morrison’s idea.

“That was John Morrison’s idea,” he said (h/t to Fightful). “Like, ‘You should do the Canadian Destroyer and we call it the Bunny Destroyer.’ We did it, we practiced it. I really learned a lot about him, about Damian Priest, The Miz, and all the guys that was coaching me”

Bunny and Priest picked up the win in the match.