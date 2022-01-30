Bad Bunny Not Set For WrestleMania, Notes On WWE Status

Bad Bunny’s WWE return at the Royal Rumble does not appear likely to lead to a WrestleMania appearance. The rapper, who was in a well-received match alongside Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37, made his return in last night’s men’s Rumble match.

However, as PWInsider reports, his touring plans will preclude him from a WrestleMania match. Bunny has two sold-out tours coming up and will be performing in Miami, Florida over WrestleMania weekend which will obviously preclude him from appearing at the PPV.

The site notes that Bunny is “pretty much considered part of the company” at this point and can show up any time he’d like to do something, scheduling allowing.