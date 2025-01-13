Bad Bunny Says He Wants to Return to WWE & Put His Life At Risk in Ring

Bad Bunny not only wants to return to WWE, he wants to put his life on the line. In an interview with Rolling Stone to promote his new Debi Tirar Mas Fotos album, he said that he wants to get back in the ring and scare his mom. Highlights on his comments are below.

On wanting to return to WWE: “I want to do it one more time. I want to put my life at risk in the ring. I felt like I didn’t risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother. When? I don’t know. We stay in contact with the people at WWE, we’re always paying attention to what’s going on. But when, I don’t know. I hope there’s a time where I can really get ready, like I did the last few times. And I’d love to take more time to get ready physically.”

On sometimes thinking he should quit everything and do WWE full-time: “But man, just like in music, I do this to get better and to do something different. Sometimes, I say, ‘I’m going to quit everything and just do wrestling full time.’ I feel like in wrestling, I just go sporadically as a celebrity. I’m going to go full time and be a heel. That’s what I’d love. [Laughs.] I was always a fan of the villains more than the good guys.”

Bad Bunny last wrestled for WWE at Backlash 2023, facing Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight.