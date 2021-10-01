Ballot Out Now For Latest Tragos/Thesz Hall of Fame Class

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the latest ballot is out to vote in the choices for next year’s class in the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Voters were instructed to choose five candidates based on impact on pro wrestling, respect in the industry and either a strong amateur wrestling or legitimate sports background.

Those on the ballot for potential inclusion include: Gary Albright, Magnum T.A., Shelton Benjamin, Brian Blair, George “Zebra Kid” Bollas, Orville Brown, Badnews Allen Coage, Al Costello, Henry Dafur, Henri DeGlane, J.J. Dillon, Everett Marshall, Mick Foley, Greg Gagne, Frank “Bruiser Brody” Goodish, Charlie Haas, Jake Hager, Stan Hansen, Gregory Shane Helms, Mark Henry, Bobby Lashley, Joe “Animal” Laurinaitis, Boris “Great” Malenko, Mil Mascaras, Kevin Nash, Jim Neidhart, Randy Orton, Ken Patera, Adam Pearce, Brian Pillman Sr., Sgt. Slaughter, Randy Savage, Joe Savoldi, Ken Shamrock, Ron Simmons, A.J. Styles, Kerry Von Erich, Bill White, Ed Wiskoski (Col. DeBeers), Dolph Ziggler and Larry Zbyszko.

Some of the names on the list have already received other awards from the Hall of Fame in the past, with Shamrock and Henry notably among the 2021 recipients for the Frank Gotch and George Tragos awards, respectively. This is specifically for the Tragos/Thesz Hall of Fame for those with athletic backgrounds.