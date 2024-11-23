wrestling / News
Baron Corbin Takes Part In International Jiu-Jitsu Tournament, Takes Second Place
November 23, 2024 | Posted by
The former Baron Corbin, Tom Pestock, took part in the IBJJF Tampa International Open 2024 tournament earlier today. Corbin took second place, losing in the finals on points.
He wrote on Twitter: “2nd place unfortunately at IBJJF Tampa. Lost on points in the finals. I’ve got open next to try and get gold!”
