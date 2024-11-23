wrestling / News

Baron Corbin Takes Part In International Jiu-Jitsu Tournament, Takes Second Place

November 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Baron Corbin WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

The former Baron Corbin, Tom Pestock, took part in the IBJJF Tampa International Open 2024 tournament earlier today. Corbin took second place, losing in the finals on points.

He wrote on Twitter: “2nd place unfortunately at IBJJF Tampa. Lost on points in the finals. I’ve got open next to try and get gold!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Baron Corbin, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading