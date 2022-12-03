– On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, wrestling agent and manager Barry Bloom discussed the period where Eric Bischoff took over WCW in 1993. According to Bloom, he discussed helping Bischoff go in for auditions as a broadcaster for Access Hollywood. However, after landing his role as head of WCW, Bischoff focused on that. Bloom stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com)

“Eric took over [WCW in] 1993, and I thought ‘Wow, this is a breath of fresh air.’ He and I [had become] friendly, and I helped him actually audition for a couple of opportunities, like ‘Access Hollywood.’ … My partner [Michael and I] got Eric in there. And I thought ‘This guy’s really talented, good-looking, and smart.’ And he got very close. He was considered for things. But then, I think, once he took over … at WCW, he focused on that.”