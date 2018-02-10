Various News: Batista Airs Grievances to City of Tampa on Twitter, Ronda Rousey Leads Fan Poll on Superstars Predicted to Beat Asuka

– The Tampa Bay Times published a report this week on former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (Batista) airing his grievances to the official Twitter account for the city of Tampa, Florida. Batista was tweeting the city about getting approval so he could build a gate on his property.

Batista sent a series of tweets and responses to Tampa’s official Twitter account over his various gate struggles and permit approval issues. Eventually, the Tampa account responded to Batista, writing, “Can you please DM us the address and tracking/permit numbers so we can look into this?”

Bautista later commented to the publication on the issue, “Situation seems to have made some progress because of the tweets. I may actually have a freaking gate sometime soon. Thanks for the interest.” You can check out the tweets from Bautista to the City of Tampa Twitter account below.

@CityofTampa what the hell do I have to do to get you to approve a GD gate? Its been 7 months of waiting on permits,spending thousands and thousands of dollars on surveys,dealing with inspectors with sh%%tty attitudes, jumping through hoops,etc. Wtf do I have to do?! Its a gate! — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) February 8, 2018

Seriously! I mean I realize your busy with beer festivals and bbq but I’d really love to build a gate! 7 months, thousands and thousands of dollars on surveys and permits,rude inspectors, one thing after another after another! It’s a gate for God’s sake! — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) February 8, 2018

@CityofTampa sup guys? Any movement on your end? No. Ok I’ll check back with ya tomorrow. Ive been given the run around for months so another day/month wont kill me. In the meantime I’ll schedule another appointment to make an appointment to be inspected for another inspection — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) February 8, 2018

Hello Dave, we apologize for any frustration. Can you please DM us the address and tracking/permit numbers so we can look into this? — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) February 8, 2018

– WWE has a new fan poll up asking who will be the first Superstar to beat Asuka in a head-to-head showdown. Currently, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey leads the poll at 54 percent. Other came in second with 14 percent. Nia Jax was third at 13 percent. Sasha Banks was fourth at eight percent, and Alexa Bliss was last at six percent.