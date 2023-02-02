Batista Believes Triple H in Charge Is Best For WWE

Batista is quite happy to see Triple H in charge of creative in WWE, calling it “the best thing for the company.” The actor and WWE alumnus spoke with ComicBook.com for a new interview and said that while he doesn’t watch WWE regularly as of late, he is firmly of the idea that his former Evolution stablemate being in charge benefits the company. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On Triple H being in charge of creative: “I think this is the best thing for the company,” Batista said. “It really is. It’s a personal thing with me because I know Triple H. I know how well he knows this business. I know how much he loves this business. As far as this business goes, he’s the smartest guy I’ve ever met in my life. He made me who I was. He was responsible for my career. I’ve never been ashamed to say that. I think that he is so dedicated to this product and just wants the best for it. I think he’s absolutely the right person. I’ve never met anyone else who thinks the way he does, as far as wrestling goes.”

On visiting Smackdown in December: “I haven’t watched [WWE] much, and that’s just because I’m not watching TV much these days, [but] I did have a sit-down conversation with Hunter because he was in Tampa for SmackDown. We talked for about two hours, just about old times and new times.”